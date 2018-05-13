© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Kuffour joins Bayern Munich legends in Bundesliga title celebrations

By Anthony Bebli
Sammy Kuffour joins Bayern Munich legends in Bundesliga title celebrations at Allianz Arena Published on: 13 May 2018

Legend Sammy Kuffour was at the Allianz Arena on Saturday to partake in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title celebrations despite losing 4-1 at home to Stuttgart on the final day of the season.

Kuffour joined other former Bayern stars like Michael Ballack, Ze Roberto, Elber, Miroslav Klose and Xavi Alonso for the party.

There was a procession of Bayern legends during half time and was followed by the ovation received by head coach Jupp Heynckes prior to the game.

Bayern celebrated a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title in front of their home fans.

Kuffour six league titles with the Bavarians between 1993 and 2005.

Source:Starrsportsgh

