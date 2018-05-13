© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

La Liga: Ghana’s Boateng hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten run

By Anthony Bebli

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng bagged a hat-trick as UD Levante defeated Barcelona 5-4 to end their unbeaten streak in this season’s Spanish LaLiga.

Barcelona, who went into the game needing a win to keep their unbeaten record in the 2017/18 Laliga season intact, suffered an early blow as Ghanaian hitman Emmanuel Boateng netted in the 9th minute after firing a perfect shot past goalkeeping Ter Stegen.

The former Moreirense striker doubled the Valencia-based side’s lead on the 30th minute mark with a close range finish.

Barcelona reduced the deficit eight minutes later through Philippe Coutinho, who fired a mid-range shot into the top of the net.

Levante regained their two-goal cushion just one minute after the break courtesy Enis Bardhi’s powerful shot before Boateng made it 4-1 with a brilliant finish in the 49th minute.

Enis Bardhi extended the Frogs leads to 5-1 in the 56th minute after beating Ter Stegen from a close range.

However, two quick goals from Coutinho brought the Blaugranas back into the before Luis Suarez’s 71st minute penalty made it 5-4.

Barcelona pile pressure on the hosts in the dying embers of the game as they searched for the leveller but Paco Lopez’s side claimed the maximum points.

Boateng picked a booking before paving way for Giampoalo Pazzini in the 77th minute.

Boateng has scored six league goals in the ongoing La liga campaign.

Source: Soccernet

 

