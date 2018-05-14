90,643 apply for NaBCo jobs

Over 90,643 graduates have so far applied for recruitment under the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) initiative launched on May 1, 2018.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) outdoored the NaBCo programme as a major government policy to tackle graduate unemployment in Ghana.

According to information from officials managing the scheme, more graduates are filing their applications for recruitment into all the modules under the program.

At the launch of the programme, President Akufo-Addo was optimistic that it will provide a major relief to unemployed graduates in Ghana.

He said: “NaBCo will enhance the dignity and self-esteem of our graduates, and will also present them with the added benefit of efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of some essential public services.”

The government is hoping to employ 100, 000 graduates under the programme for three years, and they are expected to earn a monthly stipend of GH¢700 each.

The modules are Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.

Under the Feed Ghana module, the graduates will be engaged as agricultural extension officers to help farmers, while under the Educate Ghana module, the beneficiaries will be posted to senior high schools (SHSs) to teach especially Science and Mathematics.

In the case of the Revenue Ghana module, the graduates will work with the Ghana Revenue Authority to help in the collection of revenue, while under the Heal Ghana module, nurses who have been at home for years without jobs will be engaged to work in the health sector.

In respect of the Enterprise Ghana module, graduates will be assigned to various private sector enterprises for jobs and skills training, as well as development, while in the Digitise Ghana module, graduates will be posted to the IT sector for the Digital Ghana and the transformation agenda, where they will be attached to the National Identification Authority (NIA), the Ghana Post, the Births and Deaths Registry or the Land Title Registry to work.

In the case of the Governance Ghana module, the graduates will be attached to various local authorities.

The module qualification and recruitment processes and all the essential criteria, along with detailed information, are available on the NaBCo website, www.nabco.gov.gh.

