Ban on Noise making kicks off Today

The month-long ban on drumming and noise making ahead of the Homowo celebration in Accra kicks off today, May 14, 2018.

As part of guidelines to ensure the compliance of the ban, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly has urged religious bodies and traditional authorities to refrain from making derogatory comments about each other’s beliefs.

Spokesperson of the committee tasked to ensure compliance of the ban, Nuumo Blafo told Starr News guidelines must be followed accordingly.

“The Ban on drumming and noise making begins on Monday, May 14 and ends on Thursday, June 14 and we are just pleading with everybody within the Ga area will be affected by the ban. We are also expecting that the way religious bodies conduct churches, worship, wayside Preachers who use speakers should all desist from such practices during this period”.

The assembly further cautioned the public that “apart from an identifiable task force which consists of AMA personnel, the police and representatives of traditional authorities with tags, nobody should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the metropolis.”

It further spelt out the areas to be affected as “the northern boundary dividing Accra from the Eastern Region; the Western boundary that includes Odukpon Kpehe (Kasoa) and Eastern boundary in the Osu Area.”

It added that residents in villages and towns under Osu, Ngleshie Alata and Ga Traditional Councils would all be affected by the ban.

