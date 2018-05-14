Boxing: Ghana’s Duke Micah to fight June 9

Ghana’s Duke Micah will return to the ring on June 9 in Brooklyn against yet to be named opponent in the coming days.

The former Olympian was billed to fight last month against former World title contender Yoann Boyeaux but was called off after the latter failed to make the weight.

The bout will become Micah’s second defense of his WBC international super bantamweight title.

The 26 year-old pungilist, won majority decision against Jose Santos Gonzalez in his first defense of his belt last November.

He won the belt in March 2017 when he stopped Mexico’s Jonathan Aguilar in round five at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

