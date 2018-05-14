EPL: Manchester City Broke 7 Records To Win

Pep Guardiola had one word for his Manchester City side after they capped a title-winning season with a dramatic late victory over Southampton: “magnificent”.

The champions ran their rivals out of town and rode away with the league this year, becoming the first team in Premier League history to reach 100 points.

But that was not the only record they were chasing. Here are the seven records City have broken this season:

Record Man City 2017-18 Previous mark Most points 100 95 – Chelsea 2004-05 Most wins 32 30 – Chelsea 2016-17 Most goals 106 103 – Chelsea 2009-10 Most away wins 16 15 – Chelsea 2004-05 Biggest positive goal difference 79 71 – Chelsea 2009-10 Biggest title-winning margin 19 points 18 points – Man Utd 2009-10 Least time trailing 153 minutes 170 minutes – Arsenal 1998-99

And on an individual note, Phil Foden became the youngest player to receive a Premier League winner’s medal at 17 years 350 days, beating the record of Gael Clichy, who was 18 years 294 days when Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ secured the 2003-04 title.

In thrashing Swansea 5-0 last month, Manchester City became the first team to attempt over 1,000 passes in a game since Opta started recording that data in 2003-04.

That’s perhaps no surprise given Guardiola’s high-intensity, possession-based style, but it was not a City player who topped the individual charts this season.

Instead, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka set a new Premier League record with 3,117 attempted passes.

Source: AFP