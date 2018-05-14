Farmer in court for ‘forcing worker to drink faeces’

By kobina welsing

Court proceedings have begun against a South African farmer who allegedly forced a worker to drink faeces and then tried to drown him in a septic tank.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) initiated court proceedings after the man’s tale – and those of other alleged abuses on the farm in Springs, Gauteng province – first emerged in January.

The farmer, his wife and son are all under police investigation for the incident, facing possbile charges of kidnapping and attempted murder, Buang Jones, the Commission`s Gauteng provincial manager, said from the court.

However, the criminal matter has been postponed until June pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile, the SAHRC has begun proceedings in the Equality Court on behalf of the victim, seeking a public apology and compensation.

 

Source: BBC

