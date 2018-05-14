Friendly: Hearts draw goalless with second-tier side Kaakyire FC

Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak played a goalless game with Division 2 side Kaakyire FC in a friendly game at the Nkawkaw Park on Sunday.

The Phobians used the match to sharpen their rough edges during the Premier League break as they prepare to face WAFA in a midweek action

The game which saw Kaakyire FC dominate in all department of play saw a goal disallowed in the 72nd of play to the dismay of the supporters.

The Hearts fans who thronged to the park in their numbers are urging management of the club to go in for Kaakyire FC’s defender Hamza Zakari and former Okwawu United playmaker Joseph Aidoo who were superb on the day.

Kaakyire FC had parted ways with their foreign coach Bogdanovic two days before the game making the club president Richard Oppong Ansong ‘ Kaakyire’ to join the technical bench.

According to Oppong Ansong this preparatory game means there is no doubt their qualification to Division One will not be herculean.

“ My boys played like a premier league side to the amazement of the Hearts technical team headed by coach Wellington but however wasted glorious opportunities this is a step in the right direction,” he told starr Sports.

Kaakyire FC in the coming days are likely to play Kotoko as well as WAFA as they prepare for the commencement of their Division two league.

