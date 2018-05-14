Govt signs contracts for GMO seeds production

The Akufo-Adod government has signed series of contracts with 10 companies for the production of organic certified seeds.

Presently, only 25 percent of farmers use certified hybrid seeds which improves yield. This is because most farmers complain about the high cost of purchasing inorganic fertilizers which support these seeds.

Technical Advisor to the Agric Minister on Planting for Food and Jobs, Asante krobea believes the development will impact positively to the success of the government’s planting for food and jobs policy.

According to him, one key challenge the government encountered following the commencement of the planting for food and jobs policy was inadequacy of seeds in the country.

“Seed availability or seed production cannot be done within one month or two months. If you need seeds next year you have to start planting it this year. So, immediately, we came into power we wanted to start within two months.

“So, all that we have to do was to look within the country and see all the available seeds, bring them together and see the type of support these seeds can give to farmers. It was there that we found out that the seeds available in the country were woefully inadequate for any massive programme,” he stated.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM