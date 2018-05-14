Gov’t to support Kumasi Central Market artisans

Government is going to support shoe makers and tailors plying their trade at the Kumasi Central Market to grow and sustain their businesses.

This came to light when Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) John Kumah on Saturday paid an official working visit to the Kumasi Central Market to assess the state of business activities and also educate the association of Shoe Markers and Tailors on government initiatives to improve the socio-economic conditions for businesses to grow.

He spoke about the various packages under the NEIP for them and how they can become beneficiaries of funding, market access and business advisory services from Government.

“The vision of the current Government is to spark a national culture of entrepreneurship, where citizens are starting and running their own business. We know there are challenges to actualizing this vision, that is why we have NEIP to support you and provide you with the needed ecosystem not to only start your enterprises but also sustain them,” he said.

According to the association, the influx of foreigners in the retail business poses a threat to the progress of their businesses.

Mr. Kumah used the opportunity to explain government’s plan for growing indigenous business and assured them of his outfit’s readiness to support their enterprises.

