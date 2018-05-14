I don’t have a beef with Mahama – Amissah-Arthur

Former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has denied rumours of a frosty relationship between him and his boss John Mahama.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur is being reported to have confided in an NDC top gun during a phone conversation that Mahama relegated him to the background, adding he was practically useless as a vice president.

“I have never had a telephone (or any) conversation remotely resembling what has been written and that there’s a divine bond of friendship and understanding between themselves,” the former governor of the Bank of Ghana said in a statement.

He added: “It’s a figment of people’s imagination and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.”

According to Mr. Amissah-Arthur he had a fruitful relationship with Mahama at the presidency, adding “I served him to the best of my knowledge and ability.”

He stated that they remain the best of friends.

Mahama settled on the economist as his vice president in 2012 when then president Atta Mills passed on. The duo won the 2012 elections but lost in 2016.

Amissah-Arthur, who is currently out of Ghana, said he is currently focusing on helping the NDC reorganize to recapture power in 2020.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM