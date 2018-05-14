I was ready to adopt a child – Gifty Anti

Ace broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti has revealed she contemplated adopting a child when she got married in 2015.

‘For me what I intended doing was to adopt a child, I had given up on myself I didn’t think it will happen, I had tried before and it didn’t work, so it was well with my soul”.

The 47-year-old mother of one told Kafui Dey on GHOne TV that before she got married, she discussed with her husband Nana Ansah Kwao IV about childbearing and the possibility of not having one and he was fine with it.

“My husband and I had a long conversation about the possibility of pregnancy before we married and he was content with the fact that we may never have children. I guess it was not that difficult for him because he has other children as well”.

She added that it was a revival at Wisdom Hospital the very day the news of her pregnancy was broken to her. She recalled that she went to the hospital on the Christmas Eve, 24th December because she wasn’t feeling too well only to be told she was pregnant.

“I was told to do a urine and a blood test but before the blood test could come, the lab technician just came out singing, and said it is positive, in fact, the nurses and doctors didn’t allow me to enjoy the moment ” She stated.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/103.5FM