Jerusalem embassy: US officials to attend opening ceremony

The US is to open its new embassy in Jerusalem – a move praised by Israel but condemned by Palestinians who are gathering for mass protests.

Top US officials will attend the event, including President Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Donald Trump’s decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv has angered Palestinians, who claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

Israel regards it as its “eternal and undivided” capital.

President Trump’s decision last year to recognise it as Israel’s capital broke with decades of US neutrality on the issue, and put it at odds with most of the international community.

A small interim embassy will start operating on Monday inside the existing US consulate building in Jerusalem.

A larger site will be found later when the rest of the embassy moves from Tel Aviv.

The opening ceremony was brought forward to coincide with the state of Israel’s 70th anniversary.

President Trump is expected to address those attending Monday’s event via video link.

Alongside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who are both senior White House advisers, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will be at the ceremony.

The EU has voiced strong objections to the embassy move.

Source: BBC