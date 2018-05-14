Juve crowned Serie A champions

Juventus were crowned Sere A champions once again, despite being held to a 0-0 draw at 10-man AS Roma on Sunday evening.

Juve were dealt a blow in the warm-up as Sami Khedira picked up a knock and was replaced by Blaise Matuidi.

Roma went close to taking the lead after eight minutes as Edin Dzeko collected a pass from Lorenzo Pellegrini before firing over the crossbar.

Juve, meanwhile, struggled to get going in the first half as they failed to create a meaningful attack due to some poor decision-making.

As the half went on, that proved to be the trend for both clubs as chances were few and far between and the teams went into the break goalless.

After a quiet start to the second half, Roma went close to taking the lead after 65 minutes when Aleksander Kolarov’s shot took a deflection and sailed just over the crossbar.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men three minutes later when Radja Nainggolan was given his marching orders for a second yellow card.

The visitors also introduced Brazil international Douglas Costa for the final 20 minutes as they went in search of a winning goal.

However, neither side could find a way through in the closing stages of the second stanza as they settled for a share of the spoils, which sees Juve clinch a seventh straight league title.

Source: italia football