My wife is competent for First Lady Job – Alabi

NDC Presidential hopeful Joshua Alabi has praised his wife’s competencies which he believes makes her an eligible First Lady of Ghana.

According to him, Prof. Mrs. Goski Alabi has very impressive academic and other experiences which will make her a good partner if he assumes the presidency.

“My wife is also a university professor, very learned and experienced. She has given addresses on various platforms both on the local and international levels. I think my wife has what it takes to be a First Lady,” the First Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.

Professor Alabi also extolled his moral virtues saying he has never cheated on his wife whom he has been married for 20 years.

“I have been married for the past 20 years. I have 2 kids. I am a very loving father and my wife and children tell me that all the time. I will not like to cheat on my wife and she knows I will not cheat on her”.

The former Greater Accra regional minister who is likely to face competition from former President John Mahama and former Trade minister Spio Garbrah for the NDC ticket said he is not going to use money to induce delegates of the NDC.

“When you talk of blueprints, you are talking about a detailed plan. It will be worked out between myself and the NDC party. I have a general plan which will work. My team and I do not buy votes. When you buy votes, you won’t be able to sustain it”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM