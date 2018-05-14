NDC summons leaders of Asamankese Vigilante group

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress has summoned the leadership of the alleged “vigilante group” formed at the Lower West Akyem constituency of the Party.

The Eastern Regional Chairman, Tawiah Boateng, speaking to the media on Monday in Koforidua condemned the formation of the group without approval from the Regional executives.

According to him, the party will peruse the mission of the group to inform their decision whether to disband it or guide them to operate without causing lawlessness.

He said though it is a fact that supporters of the party in settler communities in the Akyem enclave in particular are intimidated and threatened which prevented their participation in the 2016 election that should not warrant formation of a vigilante group to cause mayhem.

He said the NDC will not toe the line of the NPP to form lawless groups to jeopardize the democracy of the country.

The Lower West Akyem constituency of the opposition NDC over the weekend launched a vigilante group named ‘Asamankese NDC forces’.

The group according to sources have magical powers that shield members from bullets and knife attacks.

The group were first spotted during the party’s Unity Walk at Somanya.

Speaking to Starr News at a press briefing to declare his intention to contest the Lower West Akyem Constituency organizer position, Aminu Issah alias Organizer general said the group is not to foment trouble like the invisible forces of the NPP but to provide a sense of security for the party and its supporters.

According to him, most supporters of the party in the settler communities were intimidated by the NPP vigilante groups which prevented them from voting in the 2016 election.

He said NDC members were driven away from voting centers during the polls. Therefore, the new group has been formed to provide security for such people to enable them take part in the 2020 election.

However, according to the Regional Chairman, Bismark Tawiah Boateng, in as much as the party believes in freedom of association, it will not allow the establishment of any vigilante group to cause trouble.

He added that the party will instead seek permission from the Police to set up private security groups for protection during party activities should the need be.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah