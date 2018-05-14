Nkawkaw: Hunter kills snail searcher

The Police at Nkawkaw in the Eastern region have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old who was allegedly shot dead by a hunter.

Kofi Samson was last seen at his Tenkyemso residence, near Akoasi after he went in search for snails on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Residents after a search spotted the deceased lying dead with gunshot wounds on his chest the following day.

Police reports suggest that an empty BB cartridge was found at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, police have detained a 45-year-old man identified as Richard Adjatey who turned himself in as the one who shot the victim.

The lifeless body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital for autopsy.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM