Opinion: NDC behind fake statement from Dr. Issahaku on interoperability

The opposition National Democratic Congress has been exposed for issuing a statement in the name of the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku.

A statement making rounds in the media landscape purported to have been penned by the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana seeks to dispel the assertion made last week by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the GHC 4.6 billion contract of the Mobile Money Interoperability System awarded to Sibton Switch Systems of Roland Agambire fame.

The project has been successfully done at GHC 16 million, which is a far cry from the astonishing figure that the NDC was going to have it done for.

According to the former boss of the Central Bank, he has not issued any statement on the Mobile Money Interoperability System, and neither has he caused for any statement to be issued for him by any person or group of persons. He has therefore asked the media to disregard the statement attributed to him and cautioned them to verify such information from him before going to press with it in future.

For all intents and purposes, the statement attributed to Dr. Nashiru Issahaku is a pure invention from the corridors of the opposition party for some tendentious reasons. It was couched to throw into dispute the unvarnished facts the Vice President of the Republic put out there when commissioning the Mobile Money Interoperability System on 10th May, 2018.

The opposition NDC is struggling to fend off the deluge of condemnation from all corners of the country apropos the GHC 4.6 billion contract that went to Roland Agambire of RLG fame.

Having had their propaganda to divert attention from them annihilated, the next move of the opposition party is to hold a press conference with the aim of giving countless but unfathomable reasons why the contract awarded was worlds apart from what Dr. Bawumia and his team have been able to deliver.

Source: Yaw Baah Sarpong | Accra