Body of beheaded Ghanaian uncovered in Libya

By Kent Mensah

The bodies of 21 Egyptian Christians including a Ghanaian killed by Islamic State in 2015 in Libya have been uncovered and returned to Egypt.

Members of IS beheaded the Christians in its former Libyan stronghold of Sirte.

The bodies were recovered in October after the area where they were buried was recaptured from the jihadist group, according to Reuters.

Related Posts

FIFA considers lifting ban on Libyan stadiums

Over 100 Ghanaian migrants return from Libya

Over 200 Ghanaian migrants in Libya to return

The Coptic Christians were beheaded on a beach in February 2015 wearing orange jumpsuits, according to a video posted by Islamic State.

Their bodies will be flown from the western city of Misrata to Egypt, a Libyan official said.

Islamic State took control of Sirte in 2015 and lost the city late last year to local forces backed by U.S. air strikes.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM with additional files from Reuters

You might also like
Sports

FIFA considers lifting ban on Libyan stadiums

General

Over 100 Ghanaian migrants return from Libya

Headlines

Over 200 Ghanaian migrants in Libya to return

General

Prayer won’t make you prosper – Prophet Anokye

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm