DUSK Capital unveils investment drive #CONQUERYOURFEARS

Leading financial institution, DUSK Capital, has finally unveiled its #ConquerYourFears campaign, aimed at reigniting the spirit of investment in the banked and unbanked public.

At an event held in Accra on Friday, the Ridge-based firm finally debuted what has become a socially progressive initiative on conquering fear when it comes to investment.

The launch crowned months of changing the narrative about fear and what it does to one’s aspirations. The campaign had massive endorsements from leading public figures and ordinary Ghanaians, some of who were present at the launch.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Executive Officer of DUSK Capital, Bernard Osei-Tutu said the campaign became necessary due to the fear most people had with maintaining a resolute investment attitude.

“As an investment bank, we realized that one of the biggest problems among the populace when it comes to investing money is fear. The fear of losing money inhibits many people from investing,” he said.

Osei-Tutu added that: “All of us, whether young or old have one fear or the other that holds us back; that inhibits us from taking that step in accomplishing our full potential…the Fear of failure, the Fear of being rejected, the Fear of being disappointed, the Fear of not living up to the expectation of others, the Fear of not being good enough and the list goes on.

“As a caring brand, we thought to ourselves, how can we provide that motivation, that confidence to help people achieve whatever dream they have? #ConquerYourFears is about confronting fear. It’s about overcoming all fears.

“We at Dusk Capital are excited about helping people to conquer their fears of investing and opening the doors into a brighter future.

“We encourage you to invest in your future by investing with Dusk Capital and enjoying the joy that comes with it.”

Dusk Capital is incorporated, duly licensed and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to conduct business in Fund Management, Investment Banking, Private Equity, Corporate Advisory Services and Pension Fund Management. Dusk Capital uses strong product knowledge, innovative financial and capital market power to assist institutions and corporate clients in accessing local and global markets.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM