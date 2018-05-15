FA CUP Round of 64 Draw: Kotoko play Kwahu Youth Academy, Hearts face Accra Lions

By Anthony Bebli

The draw for the round of 64 in the FA Cup was held today at the Ghana Football Association secretariat. Defending  Champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko will host Kwahu Youth Academy as runners up Accra Hearts of Oak face Accra Lions.

Two time Champions Medeama SC will engage Oil City FC, with Ghana Premier League champions Aduana facing Young Apostle.

The pairing was made based on the regional locations of the clubs.

Below are the fixtures for the FA Cup round of 64

Northern Region

Sankara Nationals vs Wa Suntaa FC

Tamale City vs RTU

Upper East

Bolga Soccer Masters vs Zuarungu FC

Upper West

Jeffisi FC vs Wa All Stars

Brong-Ahafo  Region

Kintampo Top Talent vs Unity FC

Berekum Chelsea vs Berekum Arsenal

Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Bamboi City FC

Aduana Stars vs Young Apostles

Techiman Eleven Wonders vs Techiman City

Sunyani DC United vs BA United

Volta Region 

Bebeto FC vs Heart of Lions

Lipe Heroes vs WAFA

Akatsi All Stars vs Agbozome Weavers

Central Region

Dwarfs vs Star Madrid

Unistar Academy vs Suanponmam FC

Winneba United vs Venomous Vipers

Soccer Intellectuals vs Elmina Sharks

 

Western Region

Bis Paradise FC vs Nzema Kotoko

Samatex vs Karela FC

Oil City FC vs Medeama SC

Bibiani Gold Stars vs Enchi All Stars

Ashanti Region

Riverplate Athletic Club vs Asokwa Deportivo

New Edubiase vs Thunderbolt FC

AshGold vs Bechem United

Kotoko vs Kwawu Youth Academy

Greater Accra 

Mighty Jet vs Tema Youth

Accra Young Wise vs Accra Hearts of Oak

Inter Allies vs Immigration FC

Emmanuel FC vs FC Nania

Vision FC vs Liberty Professionals

Eastern Region

Kotoku Royals vs Madina Republikans

Dreams FC vs Mepom Vatens

 

Source:Starrsportsgh

