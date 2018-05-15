FA CUP Round of 64 Draw: Kotoko play Kwahu Youth Academy, Hearts face Accra Lions

The draw for the round of 64 in the FA Cup was held today at the Ghana Football Association secretariat. Defending Champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko will host Kwahu Youth Academy as runners up Accra Hearts of Oak face Accra Lions.

Two time Champions Medeama SC will engage Oil City FC, with Ghana Premier League champions Aduana facing Young Apostle.

The pairing was made based on the regional locations of the clubs.

Below are the fixtures for the FA Cup round of 64 Northern Region Sankara Nationals vs Wa Suntaa FC Tamale City vs RTU Upper East Bolga Soccer Masters vs Zuarungu FC Upper West Jeffisi FC vs Wa All Stars Brong-Ahafo Region Kintampo Top Talent vs Unity FC Berekum Chelsea vs Berekum Arsenal Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Bamboi City FC Aduana Stars vs Young Apostles Techiman Eleven Wonders vs Techiman City Sunyani DC United vs BA United Volta Region Bebeto FC vs Heart of Lions Lipe Heroes vs WAFA Akatsi All Stars vs Agbozome Weavers Central Region Dwarfs vs Star Madrid Unistar Academy vs Suanponmam FC Winneba United vs Venomous Vipers Soccer Intellectuals vs Elmina Sharks Western Region Bis Paradise FC vs Nzema Kotoko Samatex vs Karela FC Oil City FC vs Medeama SC Bibiani Gold Stars vs Enchi All Stars Ashanti Region Riverplate Athletic Club vs Asokwa Deportivo New Edubiase vs Thunderbolt FC AshGold vs Bechem United Kotoko vs Kwawu Youth Academy Greater Accra Mighty Jet vs Tema Youth Accra Young Wise vs Accra Hearts of Oak Inter Allies vs Immigration FC Emmanuel FC vs FC Nania Vision FC vs Liberty Professionals Eastern Region Kotoku Royals vs Madina Republikans Dreams FC vs Mepom Vatens

Source:Starrsportsgh