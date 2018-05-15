Ghana’s Dominic Adiyah sacked by Thailand Club

Thailand Premier League side Nakhon Ratchasima have terminated the contract of former Ghana U20 and FIFA World Cup star Dominic Adiyiah.

Adiyiah, 28, was considered surplus to requirement by the Orange club and have offloaded him.

The former AC Milan striker recently signed a two-year extension at the club following his explosive form last season.

But, he has failed to meet the club’s expectations of him as he has scored just once in competitive games this season.

Adiyiah is now a free agent and can join any club of his choice.

If he signs for a new club, it would become his 11th club since leaving Ghanaian side Heart of Lions in 2008.

Adiyiah was considered as one of the biggest prospects in world football after winning the FIFA Golden Shoe award at the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt.

He signed for European powerhouse AC Milan in a bumper deal after the tournament but failed to meet expectations at the club.

Adiyiah represented Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Source: Thaisports