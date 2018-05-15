Korea Republic, Egypt & Iran name provisional squads for Russia

Korea Republic coach Shin Taeyong has announced a provisional extended squad for next month’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. Among notable inclusions were Lee Seungwoo and veteran Lee Chungyong, who is set to make his third World Cup appearance. Young centre-back Kim Minjae and winger Yeom Kihun missed out due to injury, and were replaced by Oh Bansuk and Lee Chungyong respectively. Experienced midfielder Ki Sungyueng is likely to wear the captain’s armband. All squads are provisional until the final list of 23 players is announced by FIFA, following their submission by participating teams, on 4 June. Korea Republic provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Kim Seunggyu, Kim Jinhyeon, Cho Hyeonwoo Defenders: Kim Younggwon, Jang Hyunsoo, Jeong Seunghyeon, Yun Yeongseon, Kwon Kyungwon, Oh Bansuk, Kim Jinsu, Kim Minwoo, Park Jooho, Hong Chul, Go Yohan, Lee Yong Midfielders: Ki Sungyueng, Jeong Wooyoung, Kwon Changhoon, Ju Sejong, Koo Jacheol, Lee Jaesung, Lee Seungwoo, Moon Sunmin, Lee Chungyong Forwards: Kim Shinwook, Son Heungmin, Hwang Heechan, Lee Keunho Reserves: Gu Sungyun (goalkeeper), Choi Chulsoon (defender), Son Junho, Lee Myungjoo, Lee Changmin, Ji Dongwon (midfielders), Suk Hyunjun (forward)

Egypt have lined up a 29-man preliminary squad for Russia 2018, with boss Hector Cuper opting to select Mohammed El Neny despite his struggles with an ankle injury. The inclusion of 45-year-old captain Essam El Hadary also sets the scene for the goalkeeper to become the World Cup’s oldest ever player. Talisman Mohammed Salah, who broke the record for goals in an English Premier League season yesterday, is the star name on the list.. Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun, Saudi Arabia), Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Awad (Ismaily); Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Fateh, Saudi Arabia) Ahmed Hegazi and Ali Gabr (both West Bromwich Albion, England), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa, England), Karim Hafez (RC Lens, France), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC, USA), Amro Tarek (Orlando City, USA); Midfielders: Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud Abdel Aziz (Zamalek), Shikabala (Al Raed, Saudi Arabia), Abdallah Said (KuPS, Finland), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic, England), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Kahraba (Al Ittihad, Saudi Arabia), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, England), Trezeguet (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Amr Warda (Atromitos, Greece); Forwards: Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Ahmed Gomaa (Al Masry), Kouka (SC Braga, Portugal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England).

