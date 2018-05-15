Krachi: Tension as DCE orders removal of Mahama’s image from ‘E’ Block

Tension is rising between supporters of the opposition NDC and the ruling NPP at Krachi Nchumuru in the Volta region following an order by the DCE for the area that former President John Mahama’s image be removed from the community Senior High school he constructed in the area.

According to a local journalist Michael Birikorang who spoke to StarrFMonline.com, the DCE, Augustine Appiah, claims the directive was given with the consent of the deputy Volta regional minister.

Mr. Appiah is reported to have challenged the irate NDC supporters in the district to ensure that a picture of the former President is attached to all secondary schools in the country if they want him to maintain the one on the Nchumuruman Senior High School.

“I think the order is rational and common sense. Why should the former President’s picture be on the school when it is a national property? It is a national property so we can’t have anybody’s picture on it. Assuming all the presidents who constructed the various secondary schools in the country decided to put their pictures on them, what would happen to this country,” he wondered in an interview with StarrFMonline.com Tuesday.

He, however, noted he is willing to engage the NDC supporters in the district to agree with his position on the matter.

The Community Senior High School project was a key campaign promise of the Mahama administration. Although the NDC promised 200 of such schools across the country by the end of their tenure, only about 50 are believed to have been completed as of the time they left power in January 2016. A billboard-size image of the former president is on almost all the structures.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM