No petition yet against dep. SP nominee – Muntaka

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has predicted a smooth vetting for president Akufo-Addo’s deputy Special Prosecutor nominee, Cynthia Lamptey.

This is because the Appointments Committee of Parliament is yet to receive a petition against Lamptey, who is a former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Speaking ahead of the deputy Special Prosecutor’s nominee vetting which will take place Wednesday May 16, 2018, Mubarak who is a member of the vetting committee said despite not having a personal experience with the nominee, his reading of her CV showed she is not a controversial person.

“I just read the CV and from the CV it doesn’t look like she is a controversial person. It doesn’t also look like it may be a too sweating vetting,” he told Starr news Tuesday after parliamentary proceedings.

He added “I have not heard of any petition against her. So if all these things stand as it stands today, then it is going to be a very smooth vetting.”

The nomination of the former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was announced Thursday, April 26, by the Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye when the MPs reconvened for urgent business.

Lamptey will be deputy to veteran lawyer Martin Amidu if she sails through vetting at Parliament, reuniting the two having worked together at the Attorney General’s Department when the latter was the minister under the Mills administration.

As the country’s chief prosecutor, Lamptey handled several high-profile prosecutions including the case of the alleged stealing of GhC86.9 million by an Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and the criminal prosecution of Alfred Agbesi Woyome

