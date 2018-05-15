PENSEC Headmaster caution Students on tramadol abuse

In the fight against the indiscriminate use of tramadol, the Pentecost Senior High school (PENSEC) in the New Juaben South municipality of the Eastern region has organized a one-day sensitization workshop for its students.

Being a Christian institution, authorities thought it necessary to educate students on the health effects of the use of the drug as well as other illicit drugs which seems to be gaining root among the youth.

A Resource person from the Ghana Pharmacy Council in the Eastern Regional office cautioned students to desist from taking the drug unless it is being prescribed by professional health personnel.

He also explained further the consequences attributed to the intake of the drug and cautioned against abuse of the drug since its effect is enormous.

Headmaster of the school, Peter Atta Gyamfi in his speech emphasized on his commitment to ensure students have sound mind for quality education hence the institution of the workshop.

Though the school is yet to experience the intake of the drug in the school, the headmaster is optimistic the sensitization program will go a long way to alert students on its dangers and desist from taking the drug.

He said there is the need for concerted efforts from the public and stakeholders in the health sector to address the problem before it depletes the country’s human resources.

There is a growing trend of Tramadol abuse among Ghanaian youth in some parts of the country.

Recent surveys have shown the drug is also used among market women, drivers, and in some cases, students.

The abuse of Tramadol, a pain relief drug, according to medical experts, functions like heroin and can cause psychotic problems as well as damage vital organs in the human body.

Some of the students expressed gratitude to school authorities for feeding them with the needed information on Tramadol and other related drugs as it has broadened their mind on such issues.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says they have tightened security at the various entry points into the country to prevent illegal importation of Tramadol and other opioids.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM