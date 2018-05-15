Real Madrid plan football academy in Nigeria

Authorities in Nigeria’s southern oil-rich Rivers state are collaborating with Spanish giants Real Madrid to build a football academy in the country, the local governor said on Tuesday.

Governor Nyesom Wike said the academy would empower youths in the oil-rich state.

“We have young men who want to be coaches, who will be trained in Spain,” said Wike, whose state government sponsors top Nigerian club Rivers United.

“We have our young boys and girls who want to go and play football in Spain.

“This partnership is with the best club in the world and it’s in the interest of all.”

He said the president of the Confederation of African Football , Ahmad Ahmad, will perform the foundation-laying ceremony for the academy in Port Harcourt on May 28, the day of an international friendly between World Cup-bound Nigeria and DR Congo.

