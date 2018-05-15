Russia 2018 (30 days to go): Team Profile- Russia

Russia qualified as host and will be participating in their 10th World Cup finals.

FIFA Ranking: 65

Continent; Europe

World Cup History:

Qualifying campaigns: 15

First stage appearances: 10

Semi finals appearances: 1

Finals: 0 Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1958

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: 4th place 1966 *including participations of the Soviet Union

Key Player: IGOR AKINFEEV

With over 100 caps for his country and a six-time Russian title winner, Akinfeev who is his side’s goalkeeper and captain will be an influential figure as they attempt to impress on home soil.

MATCHES

June 14: RUSSIA vs SAUDI ARABIA

June 19: RUSSIA vs EGYPT

June 25: URUGUAY vs RUSSIA

