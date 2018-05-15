Russia 2018 (30 days to go): Team Profile- Russia

Russia qualified as host and will be participating in their 10th World Cup finals.
FIFA Ranking: 65
Continent; Europe
World Cup History:
Qualifying campaigns: 15
First stage appearances: 10
Semi finals appearances: 1
Finals: 0 Titles: 0
First World Cup: 1958
Last World Cup: 2014
Best outing: 4th place 1966 *including participations of the Soviet Union
Key Player: IGOR AKINFEEV
With over 100 caps for his country and a six-time Russian title winner, Akinfeev who is his side’s goalkeeper and captain will be an influential figure as they attempt to impress on home soil.
MATCHES
June 14: RUSSIA vs SAUDI ARABIA
June 19: RUSSIA vs EGYPT
June 25: URUGUAY vs RUSSIA
