Shell retailers and spouses rewarded with a trip to Dubai

Two hard working retailers, together with their spouses and a service champion, who demonstrated an exceptional business performance and maintained a customer centric approach to their work, will be embarking on an all-expense paid trip to Dubai to participate in this year’s Shell Global Smiling Stars Programme.

They are Mr. Yiadom Boakye Boateng, the Country Retailer of the Year, Mr. Micheal Darko, Gold Retailer and Evans Ofusu Agyei, Service Champion of the Year. Naphtalie Nii Ayi-Bonte of Vivo Energy Ghana was also judged to be the Territory Manager of the Year at the 2017 Vivo Energy Ghana Retail Business Conference and Awards Dinner.

A total of 51 awards were also presented to deserving retailers and support staff across the country for their hard work and exemplary performance in 2017, which contributed to the growth of the business.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Transform and Thrive’, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr Ebenezer Faulkner commended the retailers for their achievements and urged them to evolve and adopt a new business mind-set and behaviours to succeed in the market.

“We understand that our customers are looking for more than just a fill-up when they drive to our service stations and that ultimately is not just about the quality fuels and lubricants we sell, but about delivering a complete service station experience. We will continue to partner with both local and global high quality brands to give our cherished customers a delightful experience at our service stations”, he said.

Mr. Faulkner also encouraged the retailers to comply with Vivo Energy’s high Health Safety Security and Environmental standards, particularly in the areas of product handling and site security at the retail stations.

The Retail Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Kwame Ackah reaffirmed Vivo Energy Ghana’s continuous support to the retailers and forecourt staff to equip them with better and improved skills to deliver superior services to customers.

Commenting on his award, the 2017 Country Retailer of the Year, Mr. Yiadom Boateng, expressed his profound gratitude to Vivo Energy Ghana and his team:

“Thank you management and staff of Vivo Energy Ghana for all the support. I am very confident that this award will motivate us to work harder to ensure customers get the best value from our Shell service stations. I encourage all retailers to continue to strive hard for the business and put in more efforts to win next time. I am a living testimony of hard work”, he said.

