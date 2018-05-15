Starr FM’s Emmanuel Donkor wins best inspirational blog award

Starr FM’s Front Desk Executive Emmanuel Donkor has been adjudged Best Inspirational Blogger at the 2017 West African Bloggers Awards (WABA).

The maiden edition of the annual West Africa Bloggers award is aimed at celebrating bloggers across the sub-region.

Donkor, who is also a Producer of Gospel Avenue on Starr FM, makes time from his busy schedule to inspire others on his blog on daily basis. He expressed his appreciation to the CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray as well as his colleagues who encouraged him to strive for the best.

His blog, EmmanuelDonkorGhana.blogspot.com has been in existence for a little over two years.

Donkor has been with Starr FM since its inception as a Front Desk Executive.

