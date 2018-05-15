There is Relative Peace in the NDC — Sylvester Mensah

A leading flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sylvester Mensah has noted that there is a relative peace in the NDC.

That, according to him, makes him sufficiently pleased with the growing tensions in the party as it prepares to complete its constituency and regional conferences, culminating into the national congress before parliamentary and presidential primaries.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, the former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) said it would be absurd to have all contestants and opponents smiling and holding hands when the party’s internal contest is around the corner.

“Our different realities and varied rationalities inform our expectations, ambitions and preferences which generate contradictions and tensions at all levels of the party across the country,” he said.

He further called on the party not to gag aspirants of various positions within it in the name of peace and unity and that they must be allowed free expression and healthy competition to complete total reorganization of the entire party.

He affirmed his decision to contest the vacant position of flagbearer of the party and called for all delegates elected and those yet to be elected to support his bid.

“The NDC is bigger than individual members. Let us not see the flagbearer position as the preserve of any individual. Anyone who aspires to lead the party must be ready to lobby, engage, campaign and present good reasons why he or she must be given the mandate of the party. I see a job to be done, not a position to be filled, and I am ready and capable to do it,” he stated.

