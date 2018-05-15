Transfer News: Ghana’s Asamoah completes Inter Milan Medical

By Anthony Bebli

Black Stars and Juventus wing-back Kwadwo Asamoah has reportedly completed his Inter medical, ahead of signing a three-year contract.

The Ghanaian has spent the past six seasons with the Bianconeri, but his contract expires on June 30 and it does not appear that he’ll sign a renewal.

The wing-back, who can also play in midfield, has been heavily linked with a move to San Siro, and Sky is reporting that he took his medicals today.

Asamoah can now sign his contract with this new club, which is believed to be a three-year deal until June 30, 2021.

 

Source:.football-italia

