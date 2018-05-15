Video: Fans boo Salah as daughter steals the show

IT seemed like Mohamed Salah could do no wrong in the eyes of Liverpool fans – until he tackled his daughter, The Sun reports.

The Egyptian superstar, 25, sealed the Premier League Golden Boot after helping Liverpool defeat Brighton 4-0 to seal a top-four finish and celebrated on the Anfield turf.

Salah broke yet another record in the process. His opener for Liverpool was his 32nd goal of his Premier League season – eclipsing Alan Shearer, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s previous record of 31.

Dejan Lovren, Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson scored a goal apiece to boost the Reds ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against holders Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26.

While he was taking pictures with the hard-earned gong, his four-year-old daughter Makka Salah showed off her own skills to huge cheers.

And after PFA Player of the Year Salah cheekily took the ball, he was jokingly booed from the stands.

Salah Jr seems to have won over the Reds faithful even quicker than her dad, who has been a talisman since arriving from Roma.

Salah’s wife Magi also made an appearance standing on the sidelines of the football pitch, looking on at her daughter showing off her football skills to the eager crowd.

Several fans took to Twitter to commend Makka’s football skills.

Following the heartwarming duo’s performance, Salah walked back to his wife, draped in the Egyptian flag, and handed her the Golden Boot as they walked off, according to Al-Arabiya.

The unassuming talent has Liverpool on the brink of European glory ahead of the Champions League final.

Reflecting on his success, 57-cap Salah said, “They say I didn’t have success here the first time.

“So it was always in my mind to have success here in the Premier League. I am very happy. I am very proud to win it.

Source:Sun