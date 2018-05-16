B/A: NPP Chairman, two others remanded for Police station attack

The Atebubu Magistrate Court in the Brong Ahafo region presided by His Worship, Joseph Nasigri has remanded Augustin Boadu, an NPP Polling station chairman for Akyeremade into police custody for allegedly leading a mob attack on the Sene West District Police Headquarters at Kwame Danso and freeing four inmates from custody.

Mr. Boadu was arrested from his hideout after the attack on the police station.

Two officers on duty that day suffered injuries as a result of the attack at the station.

Two Community Protection police personnel Simon Gyan and David Akwasi who are believed to have leaked information to the attackers were also remanded and are to re-appear on the 29th May, 2018.

The attack on the police station happened after some residents of Akyeremade a fortnight ago attacked some Sisala indigenes in the area and burnt over 200 bags of their charcoal after which the case was reported to the Police.

The Police subsequently went to the area and arrested four suspects namely; Akwasi Kuma, Kofi Dengal, Osei Kwadwo and Nana Asempa who is the Chief of the Town.

After the arrest, the residents reportedly loaded themselves in three trucks led by the NPP chairman and attacked the Police station in the area beating up some Police officers on duty and setting their arrested colleagues free.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM