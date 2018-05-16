CAF Confed. Cup: Aduana Stars 3: 3 Raja Casablanca

Aduana Stars failed to win their first home game against Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the ongoing Confederation Cup by drawing 3-3 on Wednesday at the NAB Park in Dormaa.

The Dormaa lads hope of securing their first three points in the ongoing competition failed to come to past as Nathaniel Asamoah’s late strike earned them a point.

The result leaves the Ghanaian champions without a win after two games and sees them occupy the last position in group B with the next two group members yet to play.

Raja Casablanca broke the deadlock on the 10th minute mark through Benhalb.

11 minutes later, Oba Ikama grabbed the equalizer for the home side.

Before the break, Raja restored their lead courtesy Jbira’s header.

Three minutes after the break, Aduana Stars pulled even through Caleb Amankwah powerful header.

On the 66th minute, Benhalb restored the away side’s lead again with a brilliant finish.

Aduana with constitent pressure in the second half saw substitute Nathaniel Asamoah saved his side’s blushes by scoring late in the game to earn a point for his side.

Aduana now have one point, while Raja have gotten two points with AS Vita Club beating ASEC Mimosa by 3-1 to lead with group B four points.

