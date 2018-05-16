Cummins selects Agility Warehouse Park in Ghana

Agility, a leading global logistics provider, has leased warehouse space in the Agility Warehouse Park in Ghana to Cummins for a new West African Distribution Center.

Cummins, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of diesel engines, generators, filtration and associated engine components, will use the facility to stock and distribute a range of over 10,000 spare parts for Cummins operations across West Africa.

Cummins joined other multinationals and small and medium-sized Ghanaian companies that have chosen the Agility Warehouse Park in Tema because its secure, convenient location provides international standard warehousing and services for their West African operations.

Location was a significant factor in Cummins’ selection. The Agilitypark is eight kilometers from Ghana’s main seaport and is adjacent to the Aflao highway connecting Ghana to Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.

Felix Bani, Cummins Operations Manager – Central Supply Chain Operations (CSCO), said: “Product distribution can be fast-tracked, either by road, sea or air. By choosing the Agility Warehouse Park, Cummins has addressed one of the biggest constraints to companies doing business in West Africa – the lack of quality infrastructure.”

Mr Bani said Cummins was also attracted to the facility because it meets international environmental standards and features eco-friendly construction materials. Agility used energy efficient roof and sideinsulated panels; wind-driven roof fans; skylights for natural lighting; LED and energy-saving bulbs; and solar-powered streetlights. The site will recycle paper, plastic, metal, and carton waste. It provides eco-friendly waste management services and carbon footprint reporting.

The Agility Warehouse Park in Ghana is part of a network of international standard warehouse parks that Agility is funding and developing across key markets in Africa to support the development of domestic and regional trade.

Geoffrey White, CEO Agility Africa, said, “We believe that the provision of international standard warehouses in Africa for storage, distribution and light manufacturing is one of the fundamental building blocks necessary for economic growth. The Agility Warehouse Parks enable companies, whether multinationals such as Cummins, or small and medium enterprises, to access quality infrastructure easily, quickly and cost effectively.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM