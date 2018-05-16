E/R: Six Tramadol Peddlers Fined GhC18k

Six persons into the trading of restricted drugs including tramadol, aphrodisiac and unapproved cosmetics have been fined GhC3000 each.

A Koforidua Circuit Court presided over by Janet Animah Marfo convicted the six made up of five females and a male to a total fine of GhC18,000 and in default serve five years jail term.

The convicts pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of restricted drugs without lawful authority.

The Judge said she applied the minimum sentence stipulated in the provision based on a plea by the defense counsel.

The convicts are William Murphy, 32, Shakira Mohammed, 24, Irene Boateng, 35, Evelyn Ama Asantewaa,48, Amina Sulemana,35, and Taufikatu Belson,35 – all traders and residents of New Juaben Municipality.

The Court has, however, issued arrest warrant on the first accused person Emmanuel Kofi Oppong, 42, for failing to appear before court.

This six were arrested by the police in collaboration with the Foods and Drugs Authority.

