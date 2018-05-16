England names World Cup Squad

England have named their 23-man squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Gareth Southgate has decided to pick 23 players with five in reserve, rather than a larger training squad.

He’s left out Jack Wilshere and Joe Hart from his travelling party, with Fabian Delph and Nick Pope getting the nod instead.

Adam Lallana was also expected to make the cut, but he’s been left out after an injury-ravaged season for Liverpool.

His place goes to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has impressed on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea this term.

Lallana is named among the five standby selections for the tournament.

Midfielders Lewis Cool and Jake Livermore are also named as reserves, with Burnley’s Tom Heaton the fourth-in-line goalkeeper.

Fellow Clareta star James Tarkowski is the reserve central defender.

England World Cup 2018 squad

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Butland, Pope.

Defenders: Stones, Maguire, Walker, Cahill, Jones, Rose, Alexander-Arnold, Young, Trippier

Midfielders: Sterling, Henderson, Loftus-Cheek, Dier, Alli, Lingard, Delph.

Forwards: Kane, Vardy, Rashford, Welbeck.

Reserve list: Heaton, Tarkowski, Cook, Livemore, Lallana.

Source:dailystar