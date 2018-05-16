GPL: Hearts’ Camara Nguessan’s ITC arrives

Hearts of Oak have finally received the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) of their Ivorian import, Camara Nguessan and will be ready for their next league match against WAFA.

Camara excelled for Hearts during preseason, starring in the matches with Dreams and Vision FC, but he has had to wait to feature in the league due to paperwork.

But the waiting is over for the lanky Ivorian midfielder after the arrival of his ITC this on Monday

Camara featured for Hearts in a friendly game with Kaakyire FC over the weekend against Kaakyire FC in Nkawkaw.

The former Sunshine Stars midfielder’s availability for selection is a welcome boost for the Hearts technical team who would be missing the services of Aminu Alhassan through suspension for the accumulation of three yellow cards.

Source:Starrsportsgh