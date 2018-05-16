Griezmann’s class leads Atletico to a third Europa League final win

The only team able to overcome them in knockout European competition since 2013 are arch-rivals Real Madrid, who beat them in the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals and knocked them out of the competition in 2015 and 2017.

Marseille had been thoroughly beaten and could only salute their fervent supporters, who outnumbered the Spanish fans in the 59,000-capacity Groupama Stadium and let off flares and firecrackers at the start and end of the game.

As well as missing out on a first European trophy since winning the Champions League in 1993, Rudi Garcia’s side squandered an automatic route back into Europe’s elite competition. They now must overhaul third-placed Olympique Lyonnais, who they trail by one point in the Ligue 1 standings heading into the final weekend of the season.