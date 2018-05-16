I heard my appointment on air – Lamptey

The deputy Special Prosecutor nominee Cynthia Lamptey has revealed that she was not consulted by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, before she was nominated for her post.

“I was there and I heard my name blaring on air as a nominee and I had to accept it,” Mrs. Lamptey told Parliament’s Appointments Committee during her vetting Wednesday.

The former acting Director of Public Prosecutions also stated that she will resign if she feels sidelined at the office of the Special Prosecutor.

“If I feel sidelined at my duty, I would resign because I cannot be a puppet at the department,” she said, adding that she has not been appointed to persecute but to thoroughly investigate cases and build a good docket with credible evidence for prosecution.

Mrs. Lamptey has worked at the Attorney-General’s Department for over 20 years until she was relieved of her post in 2015.

She is a lawyer by profession and graduated from the Ghana School of Law. She was employed as a state attorney at the Attorney-General’s Department in 1995 and rose through the ranks till she was appointed Director of Public Prosecutions during the John Mahama administration.

As the country’s chief prosecutor, she handled several high-profile prosecutions including the case of the alleged stealing of GhC86.9 million by an Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and the criminal prosecution of Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established under the Akufo-Addo government to deal with corrupt public officials.

