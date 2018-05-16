I’ll resign if I’m made a puppet – Lamptey

Cynthia Lamptey has warned that she would resign from the deputy Special Prosecutor post should she be sidelined.

“…If I should face something of that sort I will resign because I wasn’t put there just for a cosmetic sake. I was put there to work,” she told the Appointments Committee of Parliament Wednesday.

“I cannot be a puppet over there,” she stressed.

Lamptey will be deputy to veteran lawyer Martin Amidu if she sails through vetting at Parliament, reuniting the two having worked together at the Attorney General’s Department when the latter was the minister under the Mills administration.

As the country’s chief prosecutor, Lamptey handled several high-profile prosecutions including the case of the alleged stealing of GhC86.9 million by an Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and the criminal prosecution of Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

Lamptey who told the Committee that she is incorruptible further stated that she is prepared to undertake all roles assigned to her by Amidu in order to ensure the success of the office if she is approved by Parliament.

According to her, her knowledge of the former Attorney General’s work ethics makes it easy for her to be able to work with him effectively at the new anti-graft agency.

“Thankfully I worked with him when he was deputy attorney general and when he became attorney general too I worked with him. He is a workaholic so if he gives you work and you do it that is it. I wouldn’t sit here and go to an office where I will be given work and I wouldn’t do it. Because one day when he is not there, the work comes to you as the deputy. So I will do everything that I’m asked to do,” she said.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established under the Akufo-Addo government to deal with corrupt public officials.

