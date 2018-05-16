I’m incorruptible – Cynthia Lamptey

The deputy Special Prosecutor nominee, Cynthia Lamptey has declared that she is incorruptible.

“I have never, ever attempted. I don’t even think about it,” she told the Appointments Committee of Parliament Wednesday during her vetting.

“So, even if they had brought it, I wouldn’t even had seen it to collect it,” she added in answer to a question from the Member of Parliament for North Tongu and member of the Committee Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa.

She further noted that she can boast of “high moral character and proven integrity.”

“And I do not think having had this quality and I have been brought here, I would go back and spoil what I have here which has earned me this position. So I assure you that you will still get me as I am which enabled me to be nominated,” she stated.

The nomination of the former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was announced Thursday, April 26, by the Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye when the MPs reconvened for urgent business.

Lamptey will be deputy to veteran lawyer Martin Amidu if she sails through vetting at Parliament, reuniting the two having worked together at the Attorney General’s Department when the latter was the minister under the Mills administration.

As the country’s chief prosecutor, Lamptey handled several high-profile prosecutions including the case of the alleged stealing of GhC86.9 million by an Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and the criminal prosecution of Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

