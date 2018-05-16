Let’s Honour Our Mothers- Ozon Media CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Ozon Media, Nana Tweneboa -Koduah has mentioned that everyone owes it a duty to give their mothers or mother figure in their lives a special treat on Mother’s Day because the holy books states that ” honour your mother and father to get long life” and that is the only commandment that comes with a promise same in the Holy Bible same in the Holy Quran.

Mr. Tweneboa-Kodua speaking after the annual Mother’s Day Buffet Lunch Dance event believes the gone too soon obituaries in recent times are as a result of most children not obeying their mothers fathers and urged all and sundry to show love and care to their parents especially their mothers.

He aiso used the opportunity to thank Bank of Africa Ghana Limited for their support this year.

The 11th Edition of the Ozon Media Mother’s Day Buffet Lunch Dance was held at the Alisa Swiss Spirit Hotel in Accra on Sunday.’

The event drew hundreds of families.

