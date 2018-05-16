Score above 50% and be admitted to school of law – Director

The Director of the Ghana School of Law, Henry Kwasi Prempeh, has said all students who would sit for the law school entrance exams this year will be admitted once candidates score 50% and above, regardless of the number who attain this mark.

Speaking as the special guest of honour at a symposium organized by the Law Students and Associates (LSA) of the GIMPA Law Faculty dubbed, “Meet the Director of the Ghana School of Law”, Mr. Prempeh indicated that he has given express instructions to the effect that every candidate who attains the pass mark of 50% should not be denied entry into the law school on the basis of lack of space.

Admissions and Challenges with Space

On the issues of space, the Law school Director disclosed that with the school securing a big space at their Kumasi Campus and with the current facility at the Mokola Campus as well as their GIMPA Campus, the school is ready to admit all students who would score the 50% mark and above.

2018 Entrance Examination

This year, some 1,600 law degree holders are eligible to sit for the Ghana School of Law entrance examinations. The forms are expected to be released later this week or next week. The forms, according to the Director would be sold for about GHc 400.00 but would not exceed GHc 450.00.

LLM in Other Countries

On the issue of students who decide to pursue a masters degree in other jurisdictions after which they return to Ghana to do their post call, the Director stresses on the need to do same in countries which are common law nations such as Gambia, United Kingdom and the United States. Though Rwanda is a country where Ghanaian students have been pursuing LLM studies, the Director warned that Rwanda is a civil law jurisdiction and as such, any studies undertaken there would not apply in Ghana.

Duration of Studies at Ghana Law School

Director Prempeh admitted that there have been calls to increase the one-year duration of studies at the Ghana School of Law. To this end, he said the General Legal Council will be going for a retreat to consider the proposals in that regard and a decision would be taken forthwith.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5/Wilberforce Asare