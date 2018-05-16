WR: Three Perish in gory accident at Assorko-Essaman

Three passengers died on the spot in the early hours of Wednesday when the Yutong bus they were traveling on collided with a tipper truck at Assorko-Essaman, a farming community near Shama.

According to the Western Regional Motor Transport Traffic Department (MTTD) Commander, Chief Supt Richard Appiah, the fatal accident occurred at the spot where a new speed ramp was under construction by the Ghana Highways Authority.

The Aflao-Elubo bound bus with vehicle registration number freedom -15 had 53 passengers, mostly Ivorian, on board.

The injured have been rushed to St Benedict and Effia Nkwanta regional hospitals.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM