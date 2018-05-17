Akufo-Addo to begin nationwide tour Friday 

By kwame acheampong
President Akufo-Addo

President  Akufo-Addo is set to begin a nationwide tour beginning Friday, May 18  to touch base with Ghanaians.

The tour will see the President visiting each of the ten regions of Ghana starting from the Brong Ahafo region.

The President returned home Wednesday night from the United Kingdom after a weeklong vacation, his first since assuming office as President. He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and the rest of their family.

Addressing the press after the President’s arrival, Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, disclosed that the President’s vacation was restful and he is poised to begin work Thursday morning by chairing a Cabinet meeting.

The President was met on arrival by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare; some Ministers of State and Service Chiefs.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare

