Malian referee Boubou Traore has been appointed to handle the Ghana-Algeria 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations penultimate qualifier return leg tie.

Countrymen Boubacar Kinta and Adama Sidiki Kone will be on the line.

The match will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, 20 May 2018.

Ghana managed a 0-0 draw in Algiers last Friday and hold the aces to progress to the final round qualifier.

But a scoring draw will mean elimination from the qualifiers.

