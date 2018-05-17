GIFEC rolls out “Coding for Kids” project

The Chief Executive Officer for the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), Mr. Abraham Kofi Asante, has emphasized the need for coding and programming in the life of children to make them grow into better adults.

Speaking at the launch of the “Coding For Kids” programme at Asankragua on Wednesday, Mr. Asante said that coding can help the child to be organized, intelligent and build a strong mental foundation to excel.

He also added that the program was launched in the Asankragua community as part of GIFEC’s aim to provide universal access to e-learning and other digital services.

At the launching, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Amenfi West Municipality, Mr. George Agyiri expressed his gratitude to GIFEC and the Ministry of Communication for selecting the Municipality to be a part of Government’s smart community project, adding that through the project, about 18 communities in the municipality now has access to telephone network.

The acting Chief of Asankragua, Nana Kwasi Addae, who was optimistic that the community stands to benefit immensely from the project also thanked the CEO of GIFEC for remembering the community in which he comes from.

The “Coding For Kids’’ project is an initiative by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) to equip children in rural and peri-urban communities with coding skills to enable them take advantage of the numerous opportunities within the Digital Space.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM