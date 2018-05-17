GPL: Former ASEC Mimosa’s trainer Patrick Liewig takes over WAFA

By Anthony Bebli

WAFA SC have announced the signing of renowned French coach Patrick Liewig as head coach on a short term deal.

The former ASEC Mimosas head coach and technical director will take charge until end of the season.

The experienced gaffer  was in the stands at the Cape Coast Stadium to watch their controversial 1-1 draw with Wa All Stars in the Ghana Premier League two weeks ago.

He replaces Klavs Rasmussen from Denmark who resigned from his post last month after a patchy run of form.

A club statement: ”WAFA SC have appointed Patrick Liewig as the head of the First Team. The former Asec Mimosas coach has signed a contract till the end of the season.”

Liewig won three consecutive Ivorian Ligue 1 titles between 2004 and 2006.

He also reached the semi-final of the CAF Champions League in 2006 with ASEC.

The 67-year-old has coached Tunisia sides Stade Tunisien, Club Africain and d’EGS Gafsa and also  l’MC Alger of Algeria.

His last job was at Tanzanian top-flight side Simba SC.

Source: Starrsportsgh

